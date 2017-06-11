Business

June 11, 2017 12:18 PM

Texas-to-Kansas passenger train service eyed by officials

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Amtrak and BNSF Railway officials are gauging interest in passenger train service between Texas and Kansas.

Joe McHugh, an Amtrak vice president, tells the Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2sR0D2p ) that there are many steps needed to establish passenger train service between the states. But he says there has been tremendous interest from people in southern and eastern Kansas in having such service.

A special inspection trip from Fort Worth to Kansas City, Missouri, this past week afforded Amtrak and BNSF Railway officials an opportunity to see what a new route following the Interstate 35 corridor might look like.

About two dozen people gathered on the platform at Topeka's station Friday afternoon to meet the special train.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos