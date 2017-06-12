Business

June 12, 2017 12:06 AM

New California transparency rule allows 3-day budget review

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Californians will get three days to look over the final state budget before lawmakers take a vote this week, giving the public an unprecedented period to scour the spending plan ahead of a final decision.

The budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, will be the first since voters last year decided to require a 72-hour waiting period before a final vote on any legislation including the budget.

The spending plan must be locked down by Monday evening if lawmakers are to approve it by a Thursday deadline. The new rule has complicated budget talks for lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown, forcing them to negotiate on a compressed timeline, but also will give the public, lobbyists and even lawmakers more time to digest the plan.

