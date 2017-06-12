French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, right, shakes hands with his Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during their meeting in Athens, Monday, June 12, 2017. France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, has begun meetings in Athens aimed at ending a months-long delay in a rescue funding agreement between Greece and bailout lenders.
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, right, shakes hands with his Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during their meeting in Athens, Monday, June 12, 2017. France's Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, has begun meetings in Athens aimed at ending a months-long delay in a rescue funding agreement between Greece and bailout lenders.

June 12, 2017 3:17 AM

French finance chief in Greece to help solve bailout impasse

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

France's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, has travelled to Athens in a bid to help end a months-long delay in a rescue funding agreement between Greece and bailout lenders.

Le Maire held talks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Monday, ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday of finance ministers from countries using the euro currency.

Greece urgently needs to get its next installment of bailout loans as it faces a July spike in debt repayments worth some 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion). Greece is also seeking a concrete pledge from creditors on debt relief, an issue complicated by disagreement among lenders over the country's growth potential and debt sustainability.

In Athens, Le Maire will also meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

