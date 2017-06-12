Business

June 12, 2017 9:18 AM

Los Angeles apartment construction site burns

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A fire early Monday burned an apartment construction site in east Hollywood, damaged adjacent residential structures and displaced 20 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in good condition, department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

The fire, reported about 6 a.m. in the wood framing of buildings on the construction site, blew out windows in an apartment building on one side and damaged a single-family home on the other side.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, which were extinguished in about 40 minutes.

The American Red Cross was assisting 10 adults and 10 children displaced by the fire.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos