June 12, 2017 7:38 AM

Grain lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 6.60 cents lower at $4.39 a bushel; July corn was down 6.20 cents at $3.8140 a bushel; July oats was down 2.20 cents at $2.50 a bushel while July soybeans lost 5.60 cents to $9.3560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.35 cents lower at $1.2990 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .65 cent at $1.5353 pound; June lean hogs lost .30 cent to $.8218 a pound.

