Business

June 12, 2017 7:53 AM

Researchers: We've discovered power-grid-wrecking software

The Associated Press
PARIS

Researchers say they've discovered a worrying breed of power grid-wrecking software, saying the program was likely responsible for a brief blackout that hit Kiev late last year.

Slovakia-based computer security company ESET and Maryland-based Dragos, Inc. said in a report published Monday that the malicious software has the ability to control the switches and circuit breakers — a nightmare scenario for those charged with keeping the lights on.

Policymakers have long ranked malware that can remotely sabotage industrial computers among some of the world's most dangerous threats because of its potential to deal immense damage across the internet.

The researchers stopped just short of blaming the malware for the Ukrainian power outage on December 17, 2016.

Ukrainian officials didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the report.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos