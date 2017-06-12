Ferries, buses to be used to ease Penn Station summer crunch

Penn Station Task Force member Joseph Lhota, left, MTA Interim Executive Director Veronique Hakim, center, and MTA Acting Chair Fernando Ferrer participate in a news conference at Metropolitan Transportation Authority headquarters, in New York, Monday, June 12, 2017. The Metropolitan Authority Transportation said it needs to cut service by about 20 percent into and out of Penn Station starting next month. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers also will be affected by service changes. Richard Drew AP Photo