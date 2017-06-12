BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

Business

June 12, 2017 12:21 PM

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1261 1.1261

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.10 15.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2572 1.2572

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4656 1.4656

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 77.64 77.64

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 117.71 117.71

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.76¼ 3.86¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.11¼ 9.21½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.40 307.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.29 4.40¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.00½ 7.06½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67¾ 2.77¼

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31

Aluminum per lb LME .8624 .8629

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6030 2.5625

Gold Handy & Harman 1266.40 1266.55

Silver Handy & Harman 16.935 17.215

Lead per metric ton LME 2097.00 2065.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 944.00 939.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 944.50 940.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1248 1.1169

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.41 72.96

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

