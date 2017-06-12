Business

June 12, 2017 1:53 PM

Governor signs Texas' $217B budget, cuts $120M with vetoes

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a 2018-2019 state budget worth around $217 billion, but vetoed about $120 million in planned expenditures.

Squeezed by the oil price slump, the budget includes funding increases for the state's beleaguered child welfare system and $800 million for border security.

Abbott signed the budget Monday.

His vetoes included cutting nearly $900,000 in Secretary of State funding to help Texans living in impoverished "colonias" along the border with Mexico.

Abbott said colonias funding was already included elsewhere in the budget, while the Secretary of State had served "in a liaison and reporting role" on colonia life.

Other cuts were $6-plus million from air quality improvement initiatives and $4.2 million in bonuses that would have been offered to retailers selling high numbers of lottery tickets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos