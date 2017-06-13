Ed Gillespie wins GOP nomination, will face Northam

FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 26, 2016 photo, Virginia Lt. Gov., and Democratic candidate for Governor, Ralph Northam, left, talks with Senate Chief Deputy Clerk, Tara Perkinson, right, prior to the start of the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor. The highest profile contest is on the Democratic side, where Northam is in a close race with former congressman Tom Perriello. Steve Helber, File AP Photo