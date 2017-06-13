Trump transition aide was key player in Flynn's Turkish work

In this March 15, 2014, photo provided by Alfredo Flores, from left, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers; Paul Monteiro, vice chairman and co-Founder of Nowruz Commission; Bijan R. Kian and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn talk during the Fifth Annual Nowruz Commission Gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. As Michael Flynn spent last fall campaigning as Donald Trump’s top national security adviser, Bijan Kian, his little-known business partner supervised much of the foreign political work for Turkish interests that has boomeranged back on Flynn, now the target of a federal criminal investigation and congressional inquiries.
In this March 15, 2014, photo provided by Alfredo Flores, from left, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers; Paul Monteiro, vice chairman and co-Founder of Nowruz Commission; Bijan R. Kian and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn talk during the Fifth Annual Nowruz Commission Gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. As Michael Flynn spent last fall campaigning as Donald Trump’s top national security adviser, Bijan Kian, his little-known business partner supervised much of the foreign political work for Turkish interests that has boomeranged back on Flynn, now the target of a federal criminal investigation and congressional inquiries. Alfredo Flores via AP)
In this March 15, 2014, photo provided by Alfredo Flores, from left, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers; Paul Monteiro, vice chairman and co-Founder of Nowruz Commission; Bijan R. Kian and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn talk during the Fifth Annual Nowruz Commission Gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. As Michael Flynn spent last fall campaigning as Donald Trump’s top national security adviser, Bijan Kian, his little-known business partner supervised much of the foreign political work for Turkish interests that has boomeranged back on Flynn, now the target of a federal criminal investigation and congressional inquiries. Alfredo Flores via AP)

Business

June 13, 2017 1:39 AM

Trump transition aide was key player in Flynn's Turkish work

By STEPHEN BRAUN and CHAD DAY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Several people familiar with the company headed by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn say a former Trump transition aide played a key role in Flynn Intel Group's work for a Turkish client. Flynn is under investigation by federal authorities in connection with that work.

Bijan Kian (BEE-Zhan KEE-on), Flynn's former business partner, connected Flynn Intel with its Turkish client and managed much of its foreign work, according to the client and others familiar with Flynn's company. They spoke anonymously because of the expanding investigation.

It was not clear whether Kian has been drawn into the federal investigation.

Kian joined Trump's national security transition team after overseeing work Flynn Intel later acknowledged may have benefited Turkey's government. Kian did not respond to requests for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos