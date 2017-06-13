Poland moves summit to Warsaw because Trump is attending

Poland's president on Tuesday moved next month's summit of central and eastern European nations to Warsaw, from southwestern Poland, because U.S. President Donald Trump is attending it.
The Three Seas Initiative summit will be held July 6-7, bringing together leaders of 12 nations for talks on strengthening and integrating the region through the development of energy and infrastructure ties in the territory running from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic in the south and the Black Sea in the east. The initiative is to raise the region's standing in Europe, but also to make it attractive as an economic partner for the U.S.
Trump has been invited and the White House has confirmed he will visit Poland and attend the gathering on July 6, before joining the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday, during a visit to Croatia, that for "logistical and security reasons" the summit is being moved to Poland's capital city from Wroclaw.
Duda said it will be an opportunity for the region's leaders to hold talks with Trump. The issues include energy, security and the economy.
Apart from Poland, the Three Seas Initiative comprises Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.
