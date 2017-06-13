Business

June 13, 2017 6:18 AM

Supreme Court hears gas, mineral rights case

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case involving gas and mineral rights taken by the government for construction of a dam.

Oil industry representatives, state officials and others filled the courtroom Monday at the state Capitol in Bismarck where attorneys for the William Wilkinson family argued the government's actions were unconstitutional.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2swLJB4 ) says Wilkinson attorney Josh Swanson believes the case could impact mineral rights owners up and down Lake Sakakawea whose property was acquired for Garrison Dam.

There's uncertainty over mineral ownership under Lake Sakakawea and the Missouri River with multiple parties claiming ownership. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Verleger says the state only wants to claim its rightful ownership.

