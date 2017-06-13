Activist prepared to take pipeline protest case to trial

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, Chase Iron Eyes, an attorney and American Indian activist on the Standing Rock Reservation, is seen in Fort Yates, N.D. Iron Eyes, accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, says he has no qualms about taking the case to trial, even though he could face more than five years in prison if convicted. Trial has been scheduled early next year in North Dakota. He pleaded not guilty in March to the felony charge and also misdemeanor criminal trespass. Kevin Cederstrom, File AP Photo