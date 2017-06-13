Business

June 13, 2017 7:52 AM

$100M wind project suspended following Tennessee moratorium

The Associated Press
CROSSVILLE, Tenn.

A $100 million wind farm project in Tennessee has been put on hold after state lawmakers passed a yearlong moratorium on new turbines being installed in the state.

The Crossville Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2rnhuwJ ) developer Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, cited "current market conditions" for suspending the project.

The Crab Orchard wind farm located on the Cumberland Plateau about 100 miles east of Nashville, was projected to power 20,000 homes. The site is located on a privately-owned 2.8-square mile property behind a limestone quarry, though the 23 turbines would be visible from Interstate 40.

The moratorium was sponsored by Crossville Republican Rep. Cameron Sexton, who has said residents of a nearby retirement community worried about losing value on their homes, and that the windmills would be noisy or harm wildlife.

