Business

June 13, 2017 7:52 AM

Police department requests $60K to buy body cameras

The Associated Press
LACONIA, N.H.

The police department in Laconia, New Hampshire, has requested $60,000 for body cameras and digital storage space.

The Laconia Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2thubG1) Police Chief Matt Canfield said the cameras are increasingly being used by law enforcement. The cameras have gained national attention following officer-involved shootings over the last couple years.

The department submitted its budget proposal to the City Council.

Canfield said the cameras increase officer and citizen accountability, provide for training opportunities and have the potential to improve personnel policy.

A New Hampshire law that went into effect on Jan. 1 establishes procedures for police use of body-worn cameras.

