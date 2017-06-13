Business

June 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Maine governor draws line in sand during budget deadlock

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he'll veto any budget over $7 billion as lawmakers remain at odds over spending.

LePage said on a radio show on Tuesday that he's "ashamed" to be part of Maine government because of lawmakers' laziness.

Legislative leaders, meanwhile, are considering employing a rarely used tactic of appointing a small group of lawmakers to meet in public and send LePage a budget by Saturday. The House on Monday took the first step to start that process, which would require Senate action.

A two-year budget must be in place by July 1 to avoid government shutdown.

Republicans are demanding a repeal of the voter-approved, 3-percent surtax on high earners.

Democrats say they won't support any budget that doesn't replace the increased education funding expected from the surtax.

