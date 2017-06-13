South Dakota gets $2M federal grant to fight opioid use

The state Department of Social Services has been awarded $2 million in federal funds to help fight opioid use in South Dakota.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2rrGEW5) reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued grants to states to combat the nation's opioid epidemic.
Department of Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti says while South Dakota's opioid use rate remains low, there has been an increase in use. She says the grant will provide more resources in treatment and prevention services with the goal of reversing that trend.
Some of the new money will be used to outfit additional emergency responders with naloxone, the medication used to counteract opioid overdoses. The funds would also be used to expand access to treatment and offer training for physicians, prescribers and treatment providers.
