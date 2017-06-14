3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday

FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen steps offstage after speaking at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington. There isn’t much suspense about what the Fed will announce when its latest policy meeting ends: That it’s raising its key short-term rate for the third time in six months. But anticipation surrounds the possibility that the Fed could signal policy shifts in a statement it will issue, in updated economic forecasts and in a news conference with Yellen. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo