Business

June 14, 2017 1:58 AM

Auto supplier Minth Group to invest $13M in Tennessee plant

The Associated Press
LEWISBURG, Tenn.

Chinese auto supplier Minth Group is investing $13 million in a Tennessee plant, creating 200 jobs.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced the plans by Minth to renovate an existing 125,000-square-foot facility in Lewisburg that will serve as a manufacturing facility and distribution warehouse for parts made elsewhere.

Minth COO Jimmy Chen says the company got its start in the United States 10 years ago with its first plant in Michigan. He says the new Tennessee facility will help the company provide customers with "better and more immediate support."

Minth designs and manufactures structural body, trim and decorative parts for the automotive industry. The company has plants around the world, supplying the auto industry in 29 countries.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos