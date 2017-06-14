Business

June 14, 2017 9:26 AM

Palestinians, Israelis contest Tillerson on "martyrs' fund"

By JOSH LEDERMAN and IAN DEITCH Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is insisting that the Palestinian government has agreed to stop paying salaries to militants' families, even as both the Palestinians and Israelis dispute it.

Tillerson surprised Mideast observers Tuesday when he told Congress he'd discussed the "martyrs' fund" with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and been informed the policy was changed.

The Palestinian minister of prisoner affairs says the payments must continue. Israel's defense minister says he sees no sign the Palestinians stopped the payments or intend to.

Asked again Wednesday about his claim, Tillerson isn't backing down. He says the Palestinians indicated they were changing the policy.

The "martyrs' fund" makes monthly payments to about 35,000 relatives of Palestinians killed and wounded attacking Israel, including suicide bombers and other militants, who targeted civilians and soldiers.

