Restoration of native plants could help ocelots in Texas

In this May 22, 2017, photo, a tiny herbaceous plant reaches for the sky inside a 3.5-foot plastic protective tube at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge near Harlingen, Texas. Thirty-four acres of native plants and trees were planted in a test plot to see if the protection of the sleeves might accelerate efforts to restore native Tamaulipan thornscrub habitat to benefit wildlife, including endangered ocelots. Valley Morning Star via AP Rick Kelley