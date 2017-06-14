Business

Madison paper mill auction is wrapping up

The Associated Press
MADISON, Maine

An auction featuring thousands of pieces of equipment from Madison's closed paper mill is drawing to a close.

A three-day auction wraps up Thursday, and winning bidders can begin removing items on Monday.

The Madison Paper Industries mill shut down a year ago, and it was sold to a buyer in December who intends to create another industrial use on the property.

New Mill Capital offered the items for auction. The 3,000 items include log grinders, debarking machines, vacuum pumps, stainless pumps, valves, compressors and other equipment.

The paper machine, which was upgraded in 2012, wasn't part of the auction. It's being sold through private negotiation.

___

Online:

http://www.newmillcapital.com/madisonpaper

