Rhode Island budget plan heading for vote

Leaders of the Rhode Island House of Representatives are preparing to unveil a new state budget proposal.
A revised budget plan is scheduled to be introduced Thursday in the House Finance Committee.
Details of the roughly $9 billion spending plan haven't yet been released. Once unveiled, the proposal could face a Thursday night committee vote that would move it to the full House of Representatives a week later. If approved by the House next week, it would then move to the state Senate.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been negotiating with Gov. Gina Raimondo and state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, over their competing priorities and how to balance a higher-than-expected budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Comments