June 15, 2017 6:15 AM

Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they can't afford it

By BETH J. HARPAZ and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

Planning a trip this summer? Turns out lots of Americans say they can't afford one.

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center Public Affairs Research, nearly half of Americans — 43 percent — say they won't be taking a vacation this summer.

And among those non-vacationers, 49 percent cited the cost. Another 11 percent said they just can't take the time off from work.

And if your employer offers paid vacation days, consider yourself lucky: 41 percent of workers say they get no paid vacation. Younger and lower-income workers are especially likely not to get any paid time off.

