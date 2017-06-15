Clippers, city of Inglewood negotiate on proposed new arena

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Mayor of Inglewood James T. Butts Jr. talks during an NFL football news conference in Inglewood, Calif. Butts and the five-member City Council will meet to review an exclusive negotiating agreement between the city and the Los Angeles Clippers that could lead to building a new arena for the NBA team. The agreement will be discussed Thursday, June 15, 2017, at a public hearing in the Los Angeles suburb. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo