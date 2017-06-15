Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes aim at Obama opening

FILE- In this Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, US Citizen Jordan Graddis, 24, left, takes a photo of Emily O'connell, 24, as she holds a US and a Cuban flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. On Friday, June 16, 2017, President Donald Trump will give America's Cuba policy its second 180-degree spin in three years. Speaking from Miami, Trump's expected to revive the Cold War goal of starving Cuba's communist system of cash while inciting the population to overthrow it. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo