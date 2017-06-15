Business

June 15, 2017 9:26 AM

Historian: Sinkhole could be historic gold shaft

The Associated Press
RIVERTON, Wyo.

A historian says a sinkhole that unexpectedly appeared may be the previously hidden entrance to a Wyoming mine's largest historic gold shaft.

The Ranger reported (http://bit.ly/2rAiYyR ) Wednesday Jon Lane estimates the hole, which is within 50 yards of the original Carissa Mine discovery site that prompted the settlement and gold rush at South Pass City, is at least 40 feet deep and likely connects to the network of mine tunnels that run beneath the Carissa site.

Lane says the new hole is likely to be one of two sites: the "Iron Shaft," a gold rush era outfit so named for the red color of the shaft walls dyed by iron staining; or the Federal Gold Mining Company's 1898 production shaft, the largest gold producing shaft ever at the Carissa site.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos