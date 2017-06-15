Historian: Sinkhole could be historic gold shaft

A historian says a sinkhole that unexpectedly appeared may be the previously hidden entrance to a Wyoming mine's largest historic gold shaft.
The Ranger reported (http://bit.ly/2rAiYyR ) Wednesday Jon Lane estimates the hole, which is within 50 yards of the original Carissa Mine discovery site that prompted the settlement and gold rush at South Pass City, is at least 40 feet deep and likely connects to the network of mine tunnels that run beneath the Carissa site.
Lane says the new hole is likely to be one of two sites: the "Iron Shaft," a gold rush era outfit so named for the red color of the shaft walls dyed by iron staining; or the Federal Gold Mining Company's 1898 production shaft, the largest gold producing shaft ever at the Carissa site.
Comments