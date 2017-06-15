Business

June 15, 2017 9:26 AM

Illinois could lose Powerball, Mega Millions without budget

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A published report says the multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn't end its budget impasse.

Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg tells The Chicago Sun-times (http://bit.ly/2sfpf55 ) it's another example of why Illinois needs a budget. The newspaper also cites internal lottery communications showing concern about Illinois' finances.

The budget stalemate could enter a third year if lawmakers don't reach agreement by July 1. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature have been deadlocked since 2015.

The Sun-Times says Illinois reported $99 million in Mega Millions sales and $208 million in Powerball sales in 2016. It's unclear how much Illinois received.

The games are offered in 44 states.

Schaumburg and the Multi-State Lottery Association didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos