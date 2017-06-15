AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, a man holds a sign that reads in Spanish, "No to the suspension of pensions" during a demonstration after the government cut disability payments to some beneficiaries in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to local reports, the government decided late Thursday to reverse the cutting off of tens of thousands of disability pensioners and said there will be instead a case-by-case review of who doesn't meet requirements. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo