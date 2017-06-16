World stocks rise as Bank of Japan's lax policy unchanged

A woman walks by an electronic stock board showing the Hang Seng Index at a bank in Hong Kong, Friday, June 16, 2017. Asian stocks were mixed Friday as a tech sell-off overnight on Wall Street shaded sentiment among investors who continued to focus on central bank decisions, including an upcoming decision in Japan. Hang Seng rebounded 0.4 percent to 25,662.27 after dropping more than 1 percent the day before while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 percent to 3,127.72. Kin Cheung AP Photo