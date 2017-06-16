Business

June 16, 2017 1:26 AM

Lawmakers eye higher taxes on alcohol, tobacco products

For overnight use The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Democratic lawmakers are proposing higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco in Delaware as part of an effort to fashion a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

One bill introduced Thursday raises the beer tax by two cents a can. The wine tax would increase by about three cents per serving, while taxes on liquor would jump by 15 cents per 750 milliliter bottle. The increases would net an estimated $7.2 million next year and $9.9 million the following year.

A separate bill increases a variety of tobacco taxes, including hiking cigarette taxes by 50 cents per pack, from $1.60 to $2.10. It also includes vapor products in the definition of tobacco.

Those increases are expected to generate about $11.6 million next year and $17.1 million the following year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos