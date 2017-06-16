Business

June 16, 2017 1:37 AM

Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

The Office of Inspector General cites reimbursements for $465,000 for invoice processing fees as "unreasonable" and at least $4.24 million in "unallowable" indirect charges for overhead and administrative expenses.

The office also notes "substantive miscommunication" between state and federal agencies involved.

Frontier said working with the state from 2010 to 2013 it built 675 miles of broadband fiber reaching some of West Virginia's most underserved people and connected 645 community anchor institutions including schools, libraries, health care providers and police.

The company says its administrative costs were proper and any reimbursement issues resulted from state miscommunications with the grants administrator.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos