June 16, 2017 4:10 AM

Stolen Florida motorcycle leads police to Alabama chop shop

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The search for a motorcycle stolen in Florida led to five men being arrested and the discovery of an alleged chop shop in Alabama.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2tucbrR ) a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement says on June 8 it was contacted by police in Lynn Haven, Florida about the stolen bike equipped with a GPS tracking device, and located at a Center Point home.

Two men, 24-year-old Biltulfo Gomez and 24-year-old Christopher Garcia allegedly admitted to the theft and were arrested. Gomez and Garcia allegedly told deputies they had stolen a second motorcycle and took it to a Birmingham chop shop.

Three more men were arrested at the alleged chop shop: 23-year-old Torin Brundidge, 27-year-old Denaris Davis and 28-year-old Antonio Fields.

It is unclear if any of the men have attorneys.

