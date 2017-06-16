Business

June 16, 2017 4:25 AM

2 major hospital systems in South Carolina to merge

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's two largest hospital systems are merging.

Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System announced Thursday they'll merge Jan. 1.

They have not released a name for the new system, which will have 13 hospitals and 28,000 employees, including 2,800 doctors. It will be the largest private employer in South Carolina.

Hospital administrators say the system is expected to general nearly $4 billion in annual revenue.

The nonprofit systems in Columbia and Greenville will operate separately, with a joint board. No money is being exchanged.

Palmetto Health chief executive Charles Beaman said the merger is the result of nearly a year of work. He notes the two systems have worked together for a long time, and co-own Baptist Easley Hospital.

Officials say the approval was unanimous by both hospital boards.

