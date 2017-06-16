Walmart to acquire online men's clothing retailer Bonobos

FILE - In this March 20, 2017 file photo, a man walks by the Bonobos Guideshop in New York's Financial District. Walmart says it's buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing that its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon. Bonobos, which started out selling pants online, caters to male shoppers looking for help putting together a wardrobe. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo