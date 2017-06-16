Grocery store stocks plummet after Amazon-Whole Foods deal

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, shoppers line up outside a Whole Foods Market before it opens for the day in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Online juggernaut Amazon announced Friday, June 16, 2017, that it is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt. Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc. Palm Beach Post via AP Cydney Scott