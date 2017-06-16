Business

June 16, 2017 9:18 AM

Strawberry farmers happy with crops

The Associated Press
WAYNE, Maine

Strawberry farmers in Maine are expecting a good yield this season.

Tom Stevenson, of Stevenson's Strawberries in Wayne, tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2rDCwCJ ) that snowstorms helped his crops. Stevenson says the snow insulates strawberries from the cold.

Farmers elsewhere in the state say winter has helped with timing.

David Handley, a specialist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, says consumers could see bumps in strawberry prices despite favorable conditions. Handley says costs of fertilizers, fuel and labor might drive prices up.

Stevenson and Handley both note that year-round exports from California and Florida have caused a disconnect for consumers. Stevenson adds that most people don't know how many factors contribute to raising a crop.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos