Strawberry farmers happy with crops

Strawberry farmers in Maine are expecting a good yield this season.
Tom Stevenson, of Stevenson's Strawberries in Wayne, tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2rDCwCJ ) that snowstorms helped his crops. Stevenson says the snow insulates strawberries from the cold.
Farmers elsewhere in the state say winter has helped with timing.
David Handley, a specialist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, says consumers could see bumps in strawberry prices despite favorable conditions. Handley says costs of fertilizers, fuel and labor might drive prices up.
Stevenson and Handley both note that year-round exports from California and Florida have caused a disconnect for consumers. Stevenson adds that most people don't know how many factors contribute to raising a crop.
