This is peak investing: Stocks, bonds and concerns are up

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, specialist Anthony Rinaldi is silhouetted on a screen at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are at peak levels. Bonds are making money despite a raft of predictions to the contrary at the start of 2017. Even stock markets overseas, notoriously poor investments for much of the last decade, are perking higher. If it feels precarious to have so many investments doing so well, even when the economy itself is still growing only modestly, markets are giving few indications of worry. But contrarians are feeling more reasons to pause. Richard Drew, File AP Photo