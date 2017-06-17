Business

June 17, 2017 7:58 AM

Dewey Beach employees want town manager removed

The Associated Press
DEWEY BEACH, Del.

Dewey Beach's police chief and several other employees are calling for the removal of the town's manager, saying he's been abusive toward employees and unprofessional.

Media outlets report Police Chief Sam Mackert and other employees sent a letter to the mayor and town commissioners asking that Town Manager Marc Appelbaum be fired.

The letter alleges that Appelbaum harasses female employees and once wore pajama bottoms to work "without underwear," among other complaints.

Appelbaum said he was aware of the letter and would provide a public answer at a later date.

The town commission approved a new two-year contract for Appelbaum in March 2016. His annual salary is about $75,000.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos