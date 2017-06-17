Dewey Beach employees want town manager removed

Dewey Beach's police chief and several other employees are calling for the removal of the town's manager, saying he's been abusive toward employees and unprofessional.
Media outlets report Police Chief Sam Mackert and other employees sent a letter to the mayor and town commissioners asking that Town Manager Marc Appelbaum be fired.
The letter alleges that Appelbaum harasses female employees and once wore pajama bottoms to work "without underwear," among other complaints.
Appelbaum said he was aware of the letter and would provide a public answer at a later date.
The town commission approved a new two-year contract for Appelbaum in March 2016. His annual salary is about $75,000.
