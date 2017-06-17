Business

June 17, 2017 10:38 AM

Parent: Public records requests got him banned from schools

The Associated Press
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.

A school district in South Carolina has banned a parent from coming to any school in the district after saying his public records requests were harassing.

Media outlets report the ban was part of a lawsuit Lexington School District 2 filed against Wayne McKim.

McKim's lawyer says the district wants to hide something and is taking extreme measures. The district says McKim is obsessed, wants to interfere with school operations and owes $5,000 for the requests.

McKim filed about 20 Freedom of Information Act requests about whether Brookland-Cayce High School has been improperly recruiting athletes and to get information about the school booster club finances.

McKim says the ban means he can't watch the school activities of his three children or visit his school district employee wife at her job.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos