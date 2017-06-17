Parent: Public records requests got him banned from schools

A school district in South Carolina has banned a parent from coming to any school in the district after saying his public records requests were harassing.
Media outlets report the ban was part of a lawsuit Lexington School District 2 filed against Wayne McKim.
McKim's lawyer says the district wants to hide something and is taking extreme measures. The district says McKim is obsessed, wants to interfere with school operations and owes $5,000 for the requests.
McKim filed about 20 Freedom of Information Act requests about whether Brookland-Cayce High School has been improperly recruiting athletes and to get information about the school booster club finances.
McKim says the ban means he can't watch the school activities of his three children or visit his school district employee wife at her job.
