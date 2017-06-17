Business

June 17, 2017 1:55 PM

Study finds ISU gives western Indiana's economy $334M boost

The Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

A study of Indiana State University's economic impact finds that the school gave a $334 million boost last year to western Indiana's economy.

The preliminary findings also show that the Terre Haute campus created or supported more than 4,300 jobs in seven western Indiana counties during 2016. That's about 4 percent of the region's total jobs, and they generated nearly $144 million in earnings.

The Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2s0Cqsa ) the school-commissioned study prepared by Thomas P. Miller and Associates found the university's total regional economic output was $334.5 million.

ISU spokesman Greg Goode says the school is "very grateful" for the state funding it receives. He says taxpayers' investment enables the university to carry out its educational mission while providing an additional benefit by spurring the region's economy.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos