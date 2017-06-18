Business

June 18, 2017 7:33 AM

Legal aid groups to hold voting rights restoration clinics

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Two legal groups plan to hold a series of clinics this summer to help Alabama residents take advantage of a new law that ensures most people with felony convictions can continue to vote.

The ACLU of Alabama and Legal Services of Alabama plan to hold a series of "restoration clinics" at churches in Birmingham, Mobile and Selma this summer.

Alabama lawmakers in May approved legislation clarifying that there are only certain types of felonies, such as murder and drug trafficking, that will cause someone to lose their right to vote. Previously, what was considered a crime of moral turpitude was up to interpretation.

The groups will hold the first clinic on July 8 at Brown Chapel A.M.E. in Selma to train volunteer lawyers and non-lawyers about the new law.

