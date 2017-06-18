Weather causes delays to construction of new Maine-NH bridge

Officials say winter rains delayed construction on a new bridge that will link Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, but traffic should be flowing over the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge by the middle of October.
Officials had hoped for a Labor Day opening.
Ron Taylor of the Maine Department of Transportation tells Seacoastonline.com (http://bit.ly/2tgKeoc ) he'll have a better idea of the actual opening date as the time gets closer. The June 1, 2018 date for full completion of the project is on track.
The $170 million project is a joint venture of the states of New Hampshire and Maine, which co-own the bridge.
The old bridge of the same name that took traffic across the Piscataqua (pihs-KAT'-ah-kwah) River for 76 years closed last year after it malfunctioned.
