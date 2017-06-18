With budget done, California lawmakers turn to other issues

California lawmakers approved a $125 billion budget last week. Now they're turning their attention to other matters for the last three months of the annual legislative session.
Beyond the budget, no major legislation has cleared both the Assembly and Senate aside from a controversial increase in gas taxes and vehicle registration fees, which Gov. Jerry Brown signed in April.
With most spending decisions finalized, debates over housing, health care, climate change and other issues will accelerate.
Some lawmakers are looking for ways to generate money for housing for people with low incomes. Others want to constrain the growth of drug prices.
Brown says time is running short for the Legislature to extend the state's landmark cap-and-trade law, which puts a cap and price on carbon emissions.
Comments