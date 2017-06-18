Business

June 18, 2017 10:41 AM

Land commissioner halts oil and gas related well easements

The Associated Press
HOBBS, N.M.

Oil and gas companies need water to drill and produce, but State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has taken action to cut back usage of fresh water from the Ogallala aquifer, which is a source of drinking water serving Hobbs and other cities in southeastern New Mexico.

Dunn announced in May that he will stop issuing or renewing easements intended for use of fresh water for oil industry activities.

Dunn told Hobbs News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2rETUeZ ) Wednesday that his action was in response to the City of Eunice selling water for hydraulic fracturing commonly known as fracking. Dunn says he will continue to issue easements for water going to citizens.

Mayor Matt White sees the move as a threat to the city of Eunice that heavily relies on oil and gas industries.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video