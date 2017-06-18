Winter was a season for New Hampshire ski resorts

New Hampshire ski resorts have reported a strong season for last winter, with a 33 percent increase in snow sports visits over last year's visits.
Alpine skier and rider visits totaled 2,104,298, nearly 30 percent higher than last season, while total cross-country skier visits were up 80 percent, to 133,621.
Snow tubing visits hit 119,690, which is the third best year since Ski New Hampshire started keeping records, 20 years ago. Tubing saw an 82 percent jump over the previous season.
Jessyca Keeler, the group's executive director, says well-timed snowstorms, combined with advanced snowmaking systems and excellent grooming methods at ski areas contributed to the success.
