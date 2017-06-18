Business

June 18, 2017 10:53 AM

Idaho Transportation Department prepares for solar eclipse

The Associated Press
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit eastern Idaho for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, and that could have a significant impact on the state's highway system.

Idaho Transportation Department spokesman Bruce King told the Post Register (http://bit.ly/2sHpo4d ) that the department is working closely with law enforcement agencies and local governments to prepare for the event.

King says the more traffic, the greater potential for congestion. That, in turn, increases the risk of accidents.

The department will suspend construction projects and maintenance on most highways during eclipse weekend, and officials are developing an incident response plan. King says crews and flaggers may be dispatched to help travelers deal with highway bottlenecks.

