June 18, 2017

New program encourages ideas by women starting businesses

The Associated Press
A new program is offering educational opportunities, technical assistance and financial resources to encourage women with plans for business startups.

The EmpowerHER social entrepreneur summit will be held June 27 at the University of Detroit Mercy. Michigan First Lady Sue Snyder is scheduled to speak.

The Ford Motor Co. Fund and Michigan Women's Foundation are behind EmpowerHER which will provide up to $50,000 in funding. Summit participants can compete for a share of the $50,000 for new or growing businesses. They will have until Sept. 30 to prepare two-page concept papers and financial overviews for review.

Up to 10 finalists will be selected and paired with coaches and mentors who will help develop business plans and funding pitches.

