June 18, 2017 9:07 PM

Vermont lawmakers scheduled to hold 2-day veto session

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are due back in Montpelier this week for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The veto session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Among the issues that will be addressed are Scott's veto of the state budget and a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Vermont.

Scott vetoed the state budget because lawmakers did not pass a health insurance plan for teachers that he says would save taxpayers $26 million a year. He vetoed the marijuana proposal because of some public safety concerns he had with the legislation.

Negotiations have been underway between lawmakers and the governor's office to reach agreements on both issues before lawmakers return on Wednesday.

